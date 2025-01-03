New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court convicted two men including one former BJP MLA for rioting, and assaulting public servants, who were carrying a demolition drive in the Narela area in November 2014.

Notably, four other accused persons in the case were acquitted of the charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne convicted the two accused out of six accused persons for the offences of rioting, unlawful assembly and assaulting public servants.

"Accused Neel Daman Khatri and Joginder Dahiya are convicted under section 143 IPC, section 147 read with section 149 IPC and section 353 read with section 149 IPC," the court ordered on December 24, 2024.

The Court has acquitted accused Raj Kumar, Surender, Praveen and Bhim Sen from charge framed against them under section 353 read with section 149 IPC, section 332 read with section 149 IPC, section 333 read with 149 IPC, section 143 IPC read with section 149 IPC andsection 147 read with section 149 IPC.

An FIR was lodged in the matter, on the basis of a complaint filed by Tehsildar to the SHO.

It was the case of the prosecution that on November 14, 2014, the Tehsildar and his staff reached the said police station along with the JCB machine and were thereafter accompanied by police officials towards the intended place of demolition.

On the way, some women allegedly blocked the path of the JCB machine but were removed by female police officials. The team proceeded to the place of intended demolition and started its proceedings.

A crowd comprising 250-300 persons came from the direction of Gautam Colony and attempted to stop the demolition proceedings. These persons started throwing bricks, lying on the spot, at the demolition team and JCB machines. The mob was being led by some persons whoappeared to be leaders.

It was alleged by the complainant that the stone pelting was committed upon the instigation of these leaders.

Consequently, 2-3 police persons suffered injuries and 3-4 public persons were taken into custody for obstructing the discharge of public duties and for causing injuries to public servants.

It was alleged that When the police staff intervened, stones were thrown at them too.

Resultantly, women Constable Jyoti, Constable Hem Chandra and Constable Rakesh Kant suffered injuries and were taken to SRHC Hospital, Narela.

All three injured suffered simple injuries. The police team also fired 10 rounds from the gas gun to control the mob. Four persons namely Raj Kumar, Surendra Singh, Praveen and Bhim Sen were purportedly apprehended at the spot.

Police officials stated that Tehsildar Raj Kumar had thereafter given a written complaint to him.

The actual place of the incident was recorded as being near JK Farm House, Railway line, Gautam Colony, Narela, Delhi, with the date and time of the incident being November 14, 2014, at 3:00 p.m.

Delhi police filed the chargesheet against six accused persons. These accused were identified as Neel Daman Khatri, Joginder Dahiya, Raj Kumar, Surender, Praveen and Bhim Sen. (ANI)

