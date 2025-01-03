New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court has recently granted regular bail to a man accused in a case of gang rape with a minor and sexual assault on her mother. The mother is dead.

In this case there are nine accused alive. One accused died. A case was registered at the police station Khyala in 2022.

Vacation Judge Aditi Garg at Tis Hazari Court on December 28 granted bail to one Ranjeet Singh on medical grounds. The Court granted him relief after considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

The Court also considered the fact the accused is suffering from different ailments and he was admitted to the jail dispensary since December 18.

The Court also noted that one co-accused Shamsher Singh has died in judicial custody due to non availability of better medical facilities.

After considering the fact that the examination Chief of the prosecutrix (minor victim) has recorded, granted bail to accused on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties in the like amount.

Advocate Deepak Sharma appeared for accused and argued that there no evidence against the accused except the statement of complainant and prosecutrix recorded by the police and by the court.

It was also argued that neither there is a corroborative evidence nor scientific evidence against the accused. Other accused persons are already enlarged on bail.

In this case, an FIR was lodged after an order passed by the court on application filed by the complainant mother in 2022.

The present accused had absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender in August 2022. He had surrendered on January 17, 2023 before the court and was arrested. (ANI)

