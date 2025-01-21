New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has issued summons to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case of non-compliance with summons to join an investigation issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case last year.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal issued the summons on Monday, noting that a prima facie case has been established against the accused.

"To sum up, from the contents of the complaint and the material placed on record, prima facie offence under Section 208 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 227 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 against accused Amanatullah Khan," ACJM Paras Dalal said in the order passed on January 20.

The court has accordingly issued summons to the accused for the offence punishable under Section 208 of the BNSS. He is directed to appear on February 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM, the court ordered.

The present complaint was filed under Section 210(1)(a) read with Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023, in connection with a non-cognizable, bailable, and summons trial case for an offence punishable under Section 208(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the AAP MLA.

According to the complaint, the accused was issued summonses on April 19, 2024, April 29, 2024, and June 19, 2024, to appear on April 29, 2024, May 1, 2024, and June 20, 2024, respectively.

It is further alleged that the accused person intentionally disobeyed the summonses issued by a public servant, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 208 of the BNS, in accordance with Section 63(4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Khan was earlier charge-sheeted by the Directorate of Enforcement in a Rs 36 crore property-related money laundering case. However, he was released from custody as the court had not taken cognizance of the case due to the lack of prosecution sanction against him. (ANI)

