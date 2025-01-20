New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Monday said that state government should take the RG Kar case forward and ensure that a death penalty be given to Sanjay Roy, the convict.

Speaking to ANI, Sehrawat said "The state government should take this case forward and ensure death penalty to the convict. The big question is on what basis did the court take the decision. In such a case, it is the state government's job to present the facts strongly...."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister's police attempted to bribe the parents of female trainee doctor to save the RG Kar convict Sanjay Roy who was sentenced to life in prison earlier in the day.

On RG Kar hospital rape & murder convict awarded life imprisonment, Paul told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee's police tried to bribe the parents of Abhaya to save Sanjay Roy...We are waiting for CBI to place the supplementary chargesheet. We want other names also...The parents of Abhaya don't need money...We are very upset..."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.

"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda.

The case involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room. (ANI)

