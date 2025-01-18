Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh being held in Prayagraj.

After taking a dip, Singh performed puja and offered prayers at the confluence of the sacred Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati rivers.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and others leaders of the party.

Earlier today, he took to X and announced his visit to Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

"Today, 18th January, I shall be in Prayagraj to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. The Mahakumbh is a celebration of India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Looking forward to join this holy confluence," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Over 1.98 million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Saturday till 10 am, as per the official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government. According to the data, over 10 lakhs Kalpvasis and 9.84 lakhs, pilgrims took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on the sixth day of the Mahakumbh Mela.

As of Friday, January 17, more than 73 million pilgrims have visited the Mahakumbh Mela so far, as per data. The Maha Kumbh Mela has been witnessing a huge influx of devotees with some notable names participating in the event.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela. Foreign devotees from various parts of the world gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience.

At the Sangam, crores of pilgrims from across the country, representing different castes, classes, and languages, are participating in the age-old tradition of Kalpavas. Rich or poor, traders or officials, men, women, or transgender individuals, everyone forgets their differences and unites in the spirit of devotion, taking a holy dip at the confluence.

The Maha Kumbh was started on January 13. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

