New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai on Tuesday lauded the recent announcement of the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana by the AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, under which Rs 18,000 per month honorarium will be provided to granthis and pujaris per month in Delhi.

During his visit to the Jangpura Shiv Temple in Kilokri village today, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a gathering of priests and highlighted that priests from various temples had offered prayers for the victory of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Also Read | Mysuru: Leopard Spotted at Infosys Campus in Karnataka, Techies Asked To Work From Home.

"In this temple in Kilokri village under the Jangpura constituency, priests from various temples offered prayers for Arvind Kejriwal's victory in the upcoming elections... Just yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal announced that granthis and pujaris will receive Rs 18,000 per month," Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister of Environment, Forest, Development, and General Administration Gopal Rai also spoke about the scheme and noted that Delhi would be the first city to provide an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month to priests and granthis.

Also Read | Demat Accounts Surged in India but Penetration Still Low at 12% Compared to 62% in US, Says Report by Motilal Oswal.

"It is the first city where an honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month will be given to the priests and granthis. There were many discussions on it," Rai said.

Notably, Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the registration for Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. He visited the Shri Marghat Wale Baba Mandir at Kashmere Gate along with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to start the registration for the scheme.

This comes after the former Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday announced 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana,' under which he stated that the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month. He further stated that this scheme would be implemented once the AAP from the government wins in the upcoming polls in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)