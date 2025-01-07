New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till February 1 the interim stay on the attachment of Bikaner House, owned by a Rajasthan municipal council.

District judge Vidya Prakash extended the stay after being informed by Nokha Municipal Council that it had challenged the order directing it to deposit Rs 50.31 lakh arbital award it owed a company in the Delhi High Court.

On November 29, the district court stayed its earlier order on the attachment of Bikaner House.

Ordering the stay, the judge said a 2020 arbitral award in favour of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited had attained finality after an appeal of the municipal council was dismissed in 2024.

The judge in November, 2024, granted a conditional stay on the attachment, subject to the municipal council depositing an FDR before the court.

On September 18, the court observed a non-compliance of its directions and found it a fit case to issue warrants of attachment of Bikaner House.

The court passed the order on a plea seeking enforcement of the award passed by the arbitral tribunal on January 21, 2020.

The court also restrained the council from transferring the property or its sale, gift or otherwise.

