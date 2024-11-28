Police cordon off area in Prashant Vihar where an explosion is reported (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): A blast was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, after which Delhi Police cordoned off the area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell, CRPF personnel and Bomb Disposal Squad are present on the spot.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: 1 Injured in Explosion Near PVR Multiplex Cinema in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, Bomb Disposal Squad, Police Teams Begin Probe (Watch Video).

The area has been cordoned off by the Delhi Police.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Pune: Dhanori Woman Extorts INR 4.64 Lakh From Friend After Threatening To File Rape Case Against Him, Booked.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)