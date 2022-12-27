New Delhi, December 27: The Delhi government will soon take over the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's fleet of electric buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity, officials said.

The Cabinet recently decided to take over 100 existing electric buses of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and also operate an additional 380 feeder buses under the Transport department in 2023. Fake Website Impersonating DMRC Invites Application for Various Posts, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

In a statement, the Delhi government said, "DMRC has been operating feeder e-buses in east and north clusters since December 2019 from Shastri Park and Majlis Park depots. These buses will be run by the Transport department through the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). DMRC Builds Sainik Aram Grah at Delhi Cantonment.

"In addition, for the operation of additional 380 electric buses, six stations have been identified -- Welcome, Kohat Enclave, Rithala, Nangloi, Mundka and Dwarka."

The depots at these locations will be constructed by the DMRC. The Transport department will operate the feeder buses on a per-kilometre basis where operators will be paid on the basis of the distance covered during the day.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is committed to make the public transport more affordable, safer and convenient for its citizens.

"With a good response received from the implementation of the pilot of Route Rationalisation Study, these new smaller size electric feeder buses will further boost the last mile connectivity for the people."

