Fake Website Impersonating DMRC Invites Application for Various Posts, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth

New Delhi, October 25: A website under the name of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is inviting application for the various posts. The fake website with the the url 'dmrccareer.com' is impersonating the DMRC and asking people to apply for various posts to get recruited at the organisation. The website also asks for various details, including name, date of birth, gender among others of people for applying to the various posts at DMRC. Fake Website of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan Asking for Rs 1,865 Fee Goes Viral on Social Media; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the website id fake. PIB further clarified that all recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website delhimetrorail.com only. Indian Territorial Army’s Website Inviting Applications for Various Posts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth.

See Fact Check By PIB Here:

A website impersonating @OfficialDMRC is inviting applications for various posts #PIBFactCheck ▶️This website is #Fake ▶️All recruitment related notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website: https://t.co/Iu2xrS3b6P only pic.twitter.com/hv9uK7HO1c — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 25, 2021

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such misleading and false claims. People are advised to rely only on official notification from competent authorities and verified sources only for any such information on employment opportunities in order to avoid falling for such fake claims and ensuring protection online.

