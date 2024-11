New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday designated 71 lawyers as senior advocates.

The senior designation was conferred after a permanent committee comprising Chief Justice Manmohan, Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Yashwant Varma, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma and senior advocates Sudhir Nandrajog and Mohit Mathur evaluated the candidates.

Those designated as senior advocates include Santosh Tripathi, Anurag Ahluwalia, Rajdipa Behura, Anil Soni, Anupam Srivastava, Abhijat, Sumeet Verma, Amit Chadha, Sumeet Pushkarna, Sai Deepak J and Arundhati Katju.

According to sources, the committee evaluated over 300 advocates, except three lawyers whose applications for senior designation have been deferred for now.

