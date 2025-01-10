New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of alleged LeT operative Zafar Abbas alias Jaffar who had challenged the trial court order denying him bail in a terror case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Dismissing his appeal, a division bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma said, "No interference warranted in the impugned order," of the trial court.

Detailed judgment is yet to be uploaded.

Zafar Abbas had appealed against the order dated August 2, 2024, passed by the Patiala House Court, rejecting his bail plea.

He has been charged under 120B, 121 and 121A IPC, 1860 and Section 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) by the NIA.

His earlier two bail pleas were also dismissed by the trial court. One was filed before the filing of the charge-sheet whereas the second one was filed after the filing of the charge sheet.

The appeal was opposed by the Advocate Rahul Tyagi, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for NIA.

The FIR was registered by the NIA in 2021. It is alleged that Muneer Ahmad of Baramulla, Kashmir, along with his two key associates namely Arhshid Ahmad Tonch and Jaffar were running a network of operatives of Lashkar E Toiba (LeT). They allegedly recruited persons to commit illegal acts across India.

It is alleged that in pursuance of the conspiracy, these persons are to be in contact with their foreign-based handlers and upon their directions are alleged to be engaged in gathering intelligence on vital installations, security forces, and security agencies of India as well as identification of target locations for launching terrorist attacks etc., and the information is passed to the LeT leadership based in foreign countries through internet-based encrypted communication platforms.

The accused are alleged to be receiving terror funds from handlers abroad and are allegedly operating multiple pseudonymous bank accounts of India-based operatives for the furtherance of terrorist activities. (ANI)

