New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has asked the AAP Government to urgently look into the matter of pending salaries of Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority, Safai Karamcharis and Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC).

According to a press note issued by the LG's office, Saxena has also advised the government to revive this once flourishing corporation, now lying "defunct" due to sheer "neglect and apathy" on the part of the government for the last 10 years.

A delegation of employees of DSFDC had met the LG recently with their grievances and brought to his notice that their salaries had not been paid for the last nine months.

They also informed that one of such employees had committed suicide on campus and many were suffering various mental traumas due to continued uncertainty and financial insecurity.

It was brought out in their representation that the Corporation that had once been a major source of support to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, Minorities, Safai Karamcharis and Physically Disabled people, had become defunct due to utter neglect of the AAP Government for the past 10 years, according to the press release.

"While at one point in time, DSFDC successfully provided financial support to entrepreneurs and self-employed people of these most marginalized sections of the society, it had been reduced to a Body paying salaries to its employees out of its corpus, even which had now become depleted," the press release added.

The LG has asked for the employees to be provided with immediate relief in terms of their salaries and advised the AAP government to revive the Corporation by way of restructuring, financial support, etc.

It may be noted that several other organizations comprising thousands of employees including those of DTC, Education Department, Aided DU Colleges, etc. have been facing the situation of non-payment of their due salaries and have made several representations to the LG amongst others.

The DSFDC which was created in 1983, over the decades, ran successfully with programs that included formulation of Economic Development Schemes, Mobilizing Institutional Credit and Education Loans, etc. to the target sections. It also allotted and maintained work sheds, ran training schemes, a computer footwear design centre and a general loan scheme for the self-employment of Safai Karamcharis. Its robust presence had led to DSFDC shifting to a new modern office building in West Delhi during the previous Sheila Dikshit regime. (ANI)

