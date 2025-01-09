New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Two accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police for brutally beating their 25-year-old friend to death with a stick during a New Year's Eve party at a rented house in Delhi's Keshav Puram area.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Bhisham Singh said the deceased has been identified as Golu (25) and his body was recovered in a decomposed condition.

"On January 7, a PCR call was received regarding a foul smell emanating from a locked room. Upon reaching the spot, the police discovered a male body in a decomposed state inside the room. The deceased's face was blackened, and an Aadhar Card in the name of Golu Age-25 years was found in his hand," DCP Singh said.

"However, during further investigation, the deceased was positively identified by his sister as Golu. Accordingly, a case under section 103(1) BNS at PS Keshav Puram was registered and an investigation was taken up," he added.

According to the police, the team recorded the statement of the complainant in detail and CCTV footages were analysed to establish the identity of the accused persons.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that deceased Golu and one of the accused namely Ranjeet used to make Instagram reels together.

The investigative officer scrutinized that Instagram account which helps to further verify the identity of the accused. Further, sources were deployed to gather local intelligence. On the basis of information collected, raids were conducted at several possible hideouts of the suspect. The team was able to nab two persons, who were later identified as Ranjeet (30) and Neeraj Verma (23) and arrested accordingly. In their instance, a weapon of offence i.e., a wooden stick was also recovered.

The police mentioned that during the investigation, both accused confessed that the deceased, Golu, had worked with them in a tent house and later in a footwear factory. At their workplace, the deceased often reprimanded and verbally abused the accused. They alleged that on one occasion, Golu physically assaulted them.

"Harbouring deep anger and humiliation, the accused decided to take revenge for their insult, leading them to commit the murder of Golu by beating him brutally with a stick, after they fled away from the spot after locking his door," the police said.

Further efforts are being made to trace the possible involvement of the accused in other cases, the police said. (ANI)

