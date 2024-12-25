New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): A man tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire in front of Rail Bhawan on Wednesday afternoon, said the police.

The local police and railway police along with some civil persons immediately extinguished the fire and the person was rushed to hospital.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

