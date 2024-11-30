New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged extortion case from last year, officials said.

According to officials, the AAP MLA was arrested after an investigation revealed an audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is currently based abroad.

The conversation allegedly involved discussions about the collection of ransom money from businessmen.

Officials said that they were interrogating Balyan, and the police were further looking into the case.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged the involvement of MLA Naresh Balya in the "extortion of money" with the help of a gangster and said that "gangsters" are the biggest supporters of AAP.

"AAP has become a party of goons... Gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP. They openly extort money and extortion is done by threatening the common man on the instructions of AAP MLA. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLA is running the business of extortion by threatening the common man. In an audio clip of AAP's 'extortionist' MLA Naresh Balyan, he is talking to a gangster to extort money from a builder. Is it the job of an MLA who has taken the oath of the Constitution to threaten innocent citizens and run an extortion racket with the approval of Arvind Kejriwal?" Bhatia told reporters here.

The BJP allegations come as the AAP has been targeting the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged rise in crimes in Delhi and turning it into a "gangster capital."

Earlier, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal criticized the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the Delhi, stating that in the past one to two years, there has been a significant increase in gang violence, extortion calls to businessmen and frequent shootings.

He further compared the current situation to the underworld dominance in Mumbai in the 1990s. (ANI)

