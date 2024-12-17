New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Delhi Police conducts a mega drug destruction event on Tuesday in the Jahangirpuri area. Delhi LG and CP Delhi attended the Mega Drug Destruction event, where the Delhi LG officiated the flag-off ceremony.

According to Delhi Police, as of Dec 15, 2024, 1,714 NDPS cases were registered, and 2,169 drug traffickers were arrested. Assets worth Rs 3.13 crore were seized, Rs 3 crore more in the final stages of forfeiture. Moreover, action under PITNDPS has been initiated against 07 drug traffickers, with proceedings ongoing against 37 others.

In line with its steadfast mission to achieve a "Drug-Free Delhi by the Year 2027," as guided by Hon'ble LG Delhi, the Delhi Police organized a Mega Drug Destruction. This significant initiative underscores the department's unwavering resolve to combat drug abuse and ensure a safer, healthier capital for all citizens.

The event witnessed the august presence of the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Delhi along with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, symbolizing the administration's collective commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs.

In compliance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court's orders, committees were formed by the Delhi Police to oversee the destruction of drugs seized from traffickers. These committees compiled a list of confiscated drugs from cases between 1969 and 2024 that had received disposal orders from the Courts.

The event emphasizes the goal of drug destruction for a "Drug-Free Delhi by the Year 2027" campaign. A pilot project, running from December 1 to December 31, aims to destroy approximately 6,370.7 kilograms of narcotics-related to the Crime Branch. This includes Cannabis (3,498.8 kg), Hashish (188 kg), Heroin (219 kg), Cocaine (1.3 kg), LSD (13 grams), MDMA (92 grams), Poppy straw (1,635 kg), Doda post (418 kg), Ketamine (1 kg), 13,975 narcotic injections, and 152 kilograms of other psychotropic substances.

The international market value of these drugs is estimated at Rs 1182 crore. Besides this, a total of 1569.5 Kgs of illegal Drugs from the New Delhi District and a total of 104.5 kgs of illegal Drugs from the North West District were also destroyed today.

Additionally, approximately 2,556 kgs of illegal drugs from Districts such as West, South-East, and Central have also been destroyed since February 20. Accordingly, the total weight of the drugs destroyed to date from the last destruction i.e. February 20, is 10,601.1 kilograms, with an estimated international market value of Rs 1682 crore.

In previous initiatives under the "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan," Delhi Police destroyed approximately 2,888 kilograms of illegal drugs in December 2022, 15,700 kilograms on 26th June 2023, and 10,631 kilograms on 20th February 2024, with a combined market value of around Rs 4300 crore.

The Mega Drug Destruction event served as a powerful statement against the proliferation and abuse of narcotics in the city. By safely disposing of confiscated drugs, the Delhi Police aims to raise awareness and send a clear message of zero tolerance towards illicit substances.

This initiative is part of a broader campaign spearheaded by the Delhi Police to rid the city of drugs and associated criminal activities. The active collaboration of citizens, law enforcement, and governing authorities remains essential in achieving the vision of a drug-free Delhi.

Raids were conducted across 650 establishments, including hostels, schools, colleges, shops, and hotels, as part of an anti-narcotics drive; random checks on auto and taxi drivers were also undertaken.

Delhi LG has also announced cash rewards for the general public for providing information on drug trafficking with the assurance of keeping the name secret and emphasized mass awareness through print, social media, radio, and public transport platforms. It is also emphasized that this fight against drug abuse is not against users but against drug traffickers. Hon'ble also complemented Delhi Police's remarkable achievement of conducting 04 mega drug destruction events within 02 years. Delhi Police is rigorously implanting the Govt. Of India's Commitment of Nasha Mukt Bharat.

"Today also we have destroyed drug of around 10,600 kg, this is happening for 4th time in two years, the pace at which we are working, we will be successful in achieving the goal of making Delhi drug-free within 3 years. This is not just the job of the Police but also of the public, each and everyone should join us in this campaign...," he said.

In its unwavering commitment to creating a "Drug-Free Delhi by 2027, Delhi Police urges everyone to stay vigilant and united in their commitment to making Delhi a safer, healthier, and drug-free city. (ANI)

