New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI):The Delhi Police are investigating the suicide of 40-year-old businessman Puneet Khurana, who died on Tuesday in Model Town, following allegations that marital discord and mental harassment by his wife and her family led to his death.

"The father of the deceased, Puneet Khurana, said that his son was going through marital discord and alleged that his daughter-in-law harassed him, which led to his suicide," Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi, told ANI.

Also Read | KS Manilal Dies at 86: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Padmashree Awardee, Says 'His Rich Work in Botany Will Continue To Be a Guiding Light for Generations'.

"We have seized the deceased man's mobile phone, and the family's claims are being verified. An inquiry is underway with both families participating in the investigation. Manika's family has made counter-allegations, and a divorce case is also ongoing," he added.

According to the sister of the deceased, Puneet's wife, along with her sister and parents, was mentally torturing and harassing him, and Puneet had also recorded a video in which he mentioned the details of the harassment he had faced.

Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour, 3 Arrested.

"She, her sister, and her parents mentally tortured and harassed him. There is a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet has mentioned details of harassment he faced. The woman had even hacked Puneet's social media account," the sister said.Meanwhile, Puneet's mother said, "She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him."

According to the official police statement, the information about the incident was received by the authorities on Tuesday, at around 4:20 pm. Upon reaching the spot, the police stated that the body of Puneet was found lying on a bed in an unresponsive state with a ligature mark over the neck. Police later stated that he died by hanging.

According to the police, Puneet had spoken to his wife on the night of December 30, a recording of which is now with the cops. The couple were speaking of a divorce and a share in the property.

The family of the victim have claimed that prior to dying by suicide Puneet had recorded a 59-minute video on his phone in which he alleged that his wife and her family were harassing him.

Sources have told ANI, that the couple married in 2016 and began having differences within two years of the marriage and they had initiated divorce proceedings through mutual consent and the matter was in court.

Trilok Nath Khurana, father of the deceased, produced one mobile phone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)