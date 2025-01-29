New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Ghonda assembly constituency, a large crowd gathered at the spot from where PM Modi will kickstart the election campaigning for the party in the upcoming Delhi polls.

Supporters and party workers were seen chanting slogans in favour of the party. They were seen waiting for the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Stampede: Multiple Casualties After Stampede at Sangam Area of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences.

BJP has fielded Ajay Mahawar again from the Ghonda seat. AAP has fielded Gaurav Verma from this seat. Notably, it was one of the eight seats which the BJP had won in the 2020 assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, BJP worker Pinky expressed excitement and said that PM Modi has done work for everyone and she wants BJP to win in the poll-bound Delhi.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Boy Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself in Front of His Younger Sister in Karnataka, Police Suspect Mobile Phone Addiction.

"We want BJP to win... PM Modi does good work for everyone... I live in an old village and it is prone to floods... Announcements made for women's benefits will also prevail... We are excited to hear him today..." she said.

One of the supporters said, "BJP should come... PM Modi should come. He is working for the development of the country. We want such leader who will work for us..."

Another said, "PM Modi should win in Delhi because he is working for the development of women and children. We came here to see him and listen him..."

Lilavati, who is a resident of the area, said, "PM Modi should come. There is no cleanliness in Delhi. We want him to win and work..."

Moments before PM's visit, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence saying that BJP will form a government in Delhi under the guidance of PM Modi, adding that people here are very enthusiastic.

"It is time for PM Modi to come. People are very enthusiastic. BJP will form a government in Delhi under the guidance of PM Modi... People are angry with Arvind Kejriwal... BJP is in the heart of Delhi..." Tiwari said.

In this election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to reclaim the power in the national capital almost after 27 years.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)