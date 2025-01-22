New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the normal for this time of the season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness rain with thunderstorms.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was at 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index of 262 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 severe.

