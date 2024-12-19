Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed the Tourism Department to formulate a 'destination wedding' policy within four weeks.

During the meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board in Dehradun, Dhami asked the officials to formulate a policy to develop wedding destinations in the state.

The chief minister directed officials to idetify sites and focus on the development of infrastructure facilities there.

