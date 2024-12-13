New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a one-day workshop, "Women Leaders: Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @ 2047," in New Delhi on Friday. The workshop was organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar also attended the event. Others present included Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Education; Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC; Rajalakshmi Menon, Director General, Aeronautical Systems, DRDO; Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice Chairman, UGC; Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi; and several eminent dignitaries from across the country.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, while addressing the gathering, highlighted how the workshop aligns with the vision of NEP 2020, focusing on empowering women at every level of education. He noted that the workshop seeks to showcase women's contributions to raising standards in higher education and aims to equip and inspire them for leadership roles.

Pradhan observed that Nari Shakti embodies strength, resilience, and hope, and that respect for women is central to Indian civilisation. Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised how the government, over the past decade, has led a transformative shift from women's development to women-led development.

The Minister remarked that the emerging global order would be shaped by knowledge, with women breaking glass ceilings, challenging traditional gender roles, and increasing their participation in all spheres, including STEM. He emphasised the need for a level playing field and expressed confidence that the workshop's deliberations and experience-sharing would help chart a roadmap.

Pradhan stressed the importance of creating an Indian model of women's empowerment to ensure their inclusion in all decision-making structures and life choices. As the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat, he said, Nari Shakti would assume greater decision-making roles. He added that women's equality and empowerment are crucial for strengthening society and the nation.

Sukanta Majumdar, in his address, underscored the significance of women's leadership in education for achieving Viksit Bharat. He paid tribute to ancient scholars such as Maitreyi and Gargi and acknowledged contemporary scientists like Soumya Swaminathan, highlighting that women leaders are elevating academic excellence and contributing to nation-building. He also noted that the already impressive women's gross enrolment ratio is set to increase further.

Majumdar mentioned initiatives such as PM-USHA, which prioritises gender inclusivity in policies, along with WISE-KIRAN and DIKSHA, as evidence of the government's efforts to empower women in academia and research. Comparing society to a bird, he stressed that both its wings--men and women--must be strong for the country's all-round development and to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat, the release added. (ANI)

