Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) Security forces arrested two persons after they were found carrying illegal drugs including brown sugar in a four-wheeler in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Monday.

Security forces were conducting random checking and frisking at Khuga in Matta village when two persons driving a four-wheeler were found carrying illegal drugs on Sunday.

They seized 776 gm of brown sugar and 537 Yaba tablets from the possession of the two persons.

Yaba is a combination of metham-phetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.

Police arrested one cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group from Kakching district on Sunday for alleged involvement in extortion activities, they said.

