New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 will take place on November 25.

Professor Satyapal Singh, Chief Election Officer for the DUSU Elections 2024-25, stated that the Hon'ble Delhi High Court had directed Delhi University to conduct the counting of votes on or before November 26, provided all irregularities are rectified.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Commence From February 15, Check Full Schedule Here.

He mentioned that during a survey, it was discovered that some irregularities had not been completely addressed in certain areas. As a result, the university has decided to undertake the clean-up process itself.

Professor Satyapal Singh further confirmed that, in light of these developments, the counting of votes for the DUSU elections will proceed on November 25.

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Watch Vikrant Massey-Starrer Movie Based on Godhra Riots on November 21 at Theatre.

The vote counting will commence at 8:00 am at the Conference Centre, located opposite the Department of Botany in the North Campus.

All colleges, departments, institutes, and centres have been instructed to conduct the counting of their respective votes on November 24. Morning colleges, departments, institutes, and centres will begin counting at 8:00 am, while evening institutions have been directed to start at 2:00 pm.

Earlier, on November 11, the Delhi High Court had directed Delhi University to begin the vote counting process by November 26, contingent on the cleaning and repainting of all public and private properties defaced during the election campaign within a week.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, also instructed Delhi University and its students to file a report confirming the restoration of the defaced properties within 10 days. The Court was hearing a petition filed by Prashant Manchanda, who raised concerns about the defacement of public and private properties during the DUSU elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)