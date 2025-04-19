Nagaon (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

The tremor occurred at 7:38 am with a latitude of 26.50 and a longitude of 93.27.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 19/04/2025 07:38:25 IST, Lat: 26.50 N, Long: 93.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam," NCS posted on X.

More details are awaited (ANI)

