New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held a meeting with concerned officials to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for 2025.

In a post on X, the ECI stated that it had conducted a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, the District Election Officer (DEO), the Returning Officer (RO), the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and other nodal officials to "review the progress of the ongoing Special Summary Revision 2025 and the poll preparedness for the forthcoming General Election to the Delhi Legislative Assembly."

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 62 of the 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight.

Meanwhile, the AAP has already released two lists of candidates for the Assembly polls.

In its second list, the party announced the names of 20 candidates following a crucial meeting of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has changed former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura. Awadh Ojha has been announced as the candidate for Sisodia's previous seat, Patparganj.

An AAP delegation, led by Kejriwal, met the Election Commission on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a "mass voter deletion" conspiracy in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the media after the meeting, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that they had submitted 3,000 pages of evidence to the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP was engaging in a large-scale effort to remove the names of legitimate voters in Delhi.

On the other hand, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, responding to Kejriwal's allegations on Thursday, accused the AAP of making "false promises," particularly regarding financial support for women in Punjab and Delhi, which, he said, has not materialised.

Sachdeva further stated that the public in Delhi and across the country now trusts only the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. He highlighted that the BJP is providing financial support to women in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha, and Maharashtra. (ANI)

