New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats with polling slated to take place on December 20.

The results will also be declared the same day.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Hyderabad: SBI Branch Staff Thwart USD 13 Lakh Scam Targeting Senior Citizen in Telangana.

Three of the six seats are in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana.

All six vacancies arose due to the resignation of members. The last date for filing nominations is December 10 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is December 13.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Settles Flat at 80,004, Auto Shares Slide.

The vacancies arose due to the resignations of Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav, Ryaga Krishnaiah (all Andhra Pradesh), Sujeet Kumar (Odisha), Jawhar Sircar (West Bengal) and Krishan Lal Panwar (Haryana). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)