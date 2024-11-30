Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday addressed the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati and urged the graduating students to embrace life's challenges and convert every crisis into an opportunity.

In his speech, Piyush Goyal reflected on the aspirations for India as it moves toward celebrating 100 years of independence in 2047, emphasising the crucial role students play in shaping the future of the nation.

Also Read | Bangladesh: ISKCON Claims Arrest of 2 More Monks, Ranganath Das Brahmachari and Chinmoy Krishna Das' Assistant Adipurush Shyamdas Without Warrant Amid Row.

He envisioned a developed India where every citizen has access to essential services such as food, shelter, healthcare, education, and infrastructure like digital connectivity, electricity, water, and sanitation.

It must be a collective effort from all 140 crore Indians to realise this vision, ensuring a quality life for every individual, he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News Update: 10% Supply Disruption in Mumbai and Thane Till December 5 Due to Malfunction in Pneumatic Gate System at Pise, Check List of Affected Areas.

Encouraging the graduates, Goyal urged them to stay resilient and proactive, using challenges as stepping stones to create opportunities for themselves and the country.

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, also addressed the gathering and congratulated the graduates, emphasising the significant role students have in shaping the future of India. He encouraged them to remain focused on their dreams and contribute meaningfully to the nation's growth.

Other dignitaries present at the convocation included the Education Minister of Assam Dr Ranoj Pegu and the Industries and Commerce Minister of Assam Bimal Bora, among others.

The convocation saw the conferral of degrees to 1,502 students, marking a celebration of academic success and resilience, and the promise of a bright future.

The event was a highlight of academic and societal excellence, with the university conferring Honoris Causa degrees on four eminent personalities who have left a lasting impact in their respective fields.

The honourees included Justice Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India; Dr Raghunath A. Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Director General of CSIR; Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Chairman of ISRO; and Harshvardhan Neotia, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group. Their presence, both in-person and virtually, added a distinct aura of achievement to the convocation ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)