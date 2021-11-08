Tulsi Gowda receiving Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Tulsi Gowda, an environmentalist, received the Padma Shri award from the President of India on Monday.

She is one of the 119 Padma awardees for the year 2020.

Gowda, who is from Honnali village in Karnataka, had planted more than 30,000 saplings and takes care of the nurseries of the forest department.

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Gowda on the occasion.

The official Twitter handle of the President of India tweeted, "President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Tulsi Gowda for Social Work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades."

Gowda belongs to Halakki Tribal in Karnataka and is also known as the Encyclopedia of Forest due to her vast knowledge of diverse species of plants and herbs. (ANI)

