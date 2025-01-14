Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a review meeting of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here on Tuesday, directed the officers to expedite the purchase process of 327 e-buses.

He asked to complete all the formalities related to the process in a time-bound manner. He said that 100 Metadoor mini buses would also be purchased to provide better facilities in remote rural areas. The availability of these buses would also ensure further improvement in the fiscal health and services of the HRTC.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to take measures to make the HRTC self-reliant. He said that due to the dedicated services of its employees, the financial condition of the corporation was improving. He added that in the last few months, the income of the corporation has also witnessed a substantial increase.

He said that the use of new technology was being ensured to make the corporation profitable and efficient. The HRTC has also started a cashless payment option in its buses, making Himachal Pradesh the first state to provide such a facility.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the performance, income and expenditure of the corporation at the divisional and regional level, and gave necessary guidelines to the officers.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Infrastructure Anil Kapil, Additional Chief Secretary R D Nazim, the Chief Minister's Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Managing Director of the HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur, the Chief Minister's OSD to Gopal Sharma and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier CM Sukhu on Monday reviewed the developmental projects and construction works of the Public Works, Education and Health and Family Welfare Department, said a press release.

He directed the officers to complete the construction of those projects on priority, on which more than 80 per cent of work has been done, as soon as possible and also directed the Public Works Department to rationalise the fees of tender forms. He also gave necessary guidelines while reviewing the works of other departments. (ANI)

