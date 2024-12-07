Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): FICCI Ladies Organization (FICCI-FLO) Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh (JKL) launched WeFLO, the region's first all-women job portal, at a press conference to strengthen their efforts towards women's empowerment in the region.

According to an official statement, the platform is designed to connect women job seekers from both urban and rural areas with trustworthy employers at no cost, reinforcing FICCI FLO JKL's commitment to creating sustainable opportunities and promoting economic independence for women.

Scheduled for its official launch on December 23, WeFLO aims to bridge the gap between women seeking employment and industries or businesses that are dedicated to hiring women. The platform's free and credible nature aligns with FLO's mission of enabling women to become self-reliant and succeed in today's dynamic workforce, the statement added.

At the press conference, Ruchika Gupta, Chairperson of FICCI FLO JKL, spoke about the transformative potential of the initiative. She said, "For India to realize its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is essential for women to emerge as equal contributors to the country's economic progress. WeFLO is not just a technological platform; it is a movement aimed at ensuring economic inclusion, providing women with the tools and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the economy."

Gupta called on industries, corporates, and businesses to support diversity and inclusivity by posting women-specific job vacancies on the platform. She added that organizations participating in the initiative would be recognized and celebrated for their commitment to empowering women.

Further, as per the press release, she also expressed gratitude to the government and the Department of Industries for their invaluable support and encouraged the private sector to collaborate with FLO in creating a thriving ecosystem for equal-opportunity employment.

The press conference was attended by the core leadership team of FICCI FLO JKL, including Varuna Anand (Immediate Past Chairperson), Varsha Bansal (Vice Chairperson), Sona Mehta (Treasurer), and Nandita Bajaj (Joint Executive Secretary), who pledged their full support to the initiative. (ANI)

