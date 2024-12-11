Sambhal (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here on the complaint of Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in a mosque-temple dispute in Sambhal district, against a person for allegedly issuing him a threat on social media platform 'X', police said on Wednesday.

"Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain informed our cyber crime police through an e-mail that he got a threatening comment from an 'X' handle of Nidhi Jha who provoked a community against him," SP Krishan Kumar Vishnoi told reporters.

He gave an application on the basis of which an FIR has been registered at the cyber crime police station on Tuesday under BNS sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace and 351(2) (Criminal intimidation), the SP said.

Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain have represented the Hindu side in many cases related to places of worship, including the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.

Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the district was surveyed on November 19 on the orders of a court here after a petition claimed that the structure was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith.

Violence erupted on November 24 during protests against the survey of the mosque in the Kot Garvi area of the city. Four people were killed and several were injured in the confrontation. The area has remained tense since then.

The central government, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate (DM) of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition by Vishnu Shankar Jain in the Shahi Jama Masjid case.

