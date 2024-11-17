Howrah (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at a wedding pandal inside Howrah House located on Howrah Farsa Road on Sunday.

Where the incident happened there was no wedding program being held, so a major accident was averted. Later, on information, two fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Sharing the details of the incident Fire Station Officer, Tapan Kumar Mandal said, "We received the call, 2 engines came from Howrah fire station and we brought the fire under control... No one is injured and no one is trapped. The fire is under control now..."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

