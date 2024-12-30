Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): The shocking incident of Congress MLA Uma Thomas falling from the VIP Gallery at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi prompted an investigation by the Forensic team, police officers, and Fire and Rescue officials, who inspected the stadium for any safety lapses.

Earlier, Palarivattom Police registered a case against the event organizers. The owner of the event management company, Krishnakumar, who was part of the organizing committee, has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, Mridanga Vision has approached the High Court for anticipatory bail in connection with the incident.

Congress leader and MLA, Depthy Mary Varghese, blamed the security failure for the incident, saying, "This is a security failure from the side of the police and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). It's a real security lapse from the side of the authorities and also from the side of the police authorities. Even the minister is participating in this program. So while it's a VIP program, there should be a security check from the side of the police."

The fall of the MLA has raised serious questions about the safety protocols during public events, especially when VIPs are present, highlighting the need for stricter security measures at such gatherings.

After the incident, Uma was immediately rushed to Renai Medicity Hospital in Kochi, where she was receiving treatment in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan informed that Congress MLA Uma Thomas is being monitored after sustaining a head injury during a fall.

The Congress MLA fell from the VIP Gallery of JN Stadium in Kochi while attending the Mridanga Naadam, Bharatanatyam Programme.

"She has sustained a head injury and multiple fractures. She needs to be monitored for the next 24 hours. We are providing all the medical help," Satheesan told ANI on Sunday night.

"At the beginning, we thought it was a grave situation," he added. (ANI)

