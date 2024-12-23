Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday that the recruitment process for 2,061 Van Mitras has been completed based on merit.

He stated that the appointment of these Van Mitras would enhance the department's functioning and help curb the illegal felling of trees in forested areas.

While reviewing forest department schemes, the Chief Minister noted that the State Government is bolstering the department to ensure better operations. He emphasised that filling vacant posts within the department will significantly aid in the protection of forest resources.

He added that the recruitment process for 200 Assistant Forest Guards is also underway. Praising the forest department's efforts, he highlighted that during 2023, the State's forest cover expanded by approximately 55 square kilometres compared to 2021.

CM Sukhu also highlighted the State Government's proactive measures to prevent forest fires. Over the past two years, 18,000 individuals from local communities were registered in the rapid-fire fighting force, bringing its total strength to 68,000.

Additionally, he reported that 1,496 fire watchers were engaged during the forest fire-prone months, yielding positive outcomes.

The Chief Minister stressed that the State Government is promoting ecotourism as a means of generating employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents. He directed forest department officials to identify new ecotourism sites to attract tourists to the State's picturesque wilderness.

He expressed satisfaction with the FCA (Forest Conservation Act) clearances obtained over the past two years under the current State Government and urged sustained efforts in this area.

Furthermore, CM Sukhu directed officials to expedite the afforestation of barren hills and involve local Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals in plantation and sapling preservation activities. He emphasised planting at least 60 per cent fruit-bearing and medicinal plants in forest areas.

Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) K.K. Pant, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, and other senior forest department officials attended the meeting, while Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Pawnesh Kumar Sharma joined virtually from Hamirpur. (ANI)

