Khunti, Jan 7 (PTI) Former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda was admitted to a hospital in Ranchi on Tuesday, officials said.

Munda, an eight-term MP, was stable and under observation, they said.

Khunti's Deputy Commissioner Lokesh Mishra told PTI that the civil surgeon visited his residence on Sunday for a routine checkup in view of his age.

"His health parameters were fine but today he fell ill. The civil surgeon has been instructed to remain in touch with Ranchi's Medica Hospital to take stock of his condition," Mishra said.

His son Jagarnath Munda, a BJP leader, said the former coal minister complained of ill health in the afternoon amid the cold.

"He was brought from Khunti to the Ranchi hospital for a routine checkup. After the initial examination, the doctors advised him to get admitted. Many types of tests were also done and the reports will come on Wednesday," he said.

In a post on X, BJP leader Arjun Munda said he was praying for his speedy recovery.

Munda had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

