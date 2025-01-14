New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Major General Dhruv C Katoch (Retired) on Tuesday stressed the importance of honouring army veterans to "boost the morale" of the defence forces.

Katoch praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the One Rank One Pension scheme, which he believes strengthens the armed forces.

Speaking to ANI, Katoch (Retired) said, "It is very important for any nation to recognize the services done by the armed forces community...Any nation which respects its veterans raises the morale of the people who are presently in uniform and who have been tasked to defend the country and they will do whatever it takes to see that the honour and integrity of the nation are maintained."

"15th of January is celebrated as Army Day because that was the time when in 1949 the command of the Indian army was handed over to an Indian army officer from a British army officer...The Prime Minister's statement is very important...During Mrs Gandhi's time from 1972 and onwards, there were talks of one rank-one pension. But it was the government of Narendra Modi in 2014 especially and the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar took this very seriously for the first time and that was how in whichever form it came up, the one rank one pension scheme came up," Katoch told ANI.

Katoch further added that the Prime Minister has a personal involvement in the affairs of veterans. He has a personal involvement in defence. If you look at all the important festivals and important days, you will always find the Prime Minister at the border areas spending time with the troops...It boosts the morale of the defence forces..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day and said that they are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism.PM Modi also said that Veterans' sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary.(ANI)

