India News | Govt Clears Great Nicobar Project with Strict Environmental Safeguards

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The decision on the proposal involving the development of the Great Nicobar Island project has been taken after due consideration of potential environmental impacts on island ecology and also taking into account the significant strategic, defence and national importance of the developmental projects said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release on Monday.

Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2024 11:46 PM IST
India News | Govt Clears Great Nicobar Project with Strict Environmental Safeguards
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The decision regarding the development of the Great Nicobar Island project has been taken after careful consideration of potential environmental impacts on the island's ecology, as well as the significant strategic, defence, and national importance of the developmental projects, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated in a press release on Monday.

According to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, as amended periodically, prior environmental clearance is mandatory for all new projects and activities, or the modernisation of existing ones, listed in the notification's schedule. The process involves an assessment of project impacts and the preparation of an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) through stages such as screening, scoping, public consultation, and appraisal.

The release noted that multiple studies were conducted to assess the environmental impact and propose mitigation measures. These studies were carried out by prominent statutory and non-statutory bodies, including the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON),

    The release noted that multiple studies were conducted to assess the environmental impact and propose mitigation measures. These studies were carried out by prominent statutory and non-statutory bodies, including the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), as part of the EIA/EMP preparation. Specialist organisations such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), and the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) were also involved during the appraisal process.

    An independent Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), comprising experts in science and engineering, conducted a detailed scrutiny of the EIA/EMP report during the project appraisal. The environmental clearance granted includes 42 specific conditions addressing each component of the project to safeguard marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

    Three independent monitoring committees have been established to oversee the implementation of the Environmental Management Plan. These include: (i) a committee for pollution-related matters, (ii) a committee for biodiversity-related matters, and (iii) a committee for welfare issues concerning the Shompen and Nicobarese communities.

    Additionally, a High-Power Committee (HPC) was constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in compliance with the National Green Tribunal's order dated 3 April 2023.

    This information was provided by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    The release noted that multiple studies were conducted to assess the environmental impact and propose mitigation measures. These studies were carried out by prominent statutory and non-statutory bodies, including the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), as part of the EIA/EMP preparation. Specialist organisations such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), and the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) were also involved during the appraisal process.

    An independent Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), comprising experts in science and engineering, conducted a detailed scrutiny of the EIA/EMP report during the project appraisal. The environmental clearance granted includes 42 specific conditions addressing each component of the project to safeguard marine and terrestrial biodiversity.

    Three independent monitoring committees have been established to oversee the implementation of the Environmental Management Plan. These include: (i) a committee for pollution-related matters, (ii) a committee for biodiversity-related matters, and (iii) a committee for welfare issues concerning the Shompen and Nicobarese communities.

    Additionally, a High-Power Committee (HPC) was constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in compliance with the National Green Tribunal's order dated 3 April 2023.

    This information was provided by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

