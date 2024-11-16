New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday asserted that the government is committed to working together for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region and the promotion of Bodo language and literature.

The minister also attended the first Bodoland Mahotsav in the national capital.

Also Read | 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Negative Slogan, Will Be Rejected by People, Says Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

"Bodoland region is not just a piece of land. It stands as a symbol of our civilisational strength, resilience, colourful culture and knowledge traditions. Holistic and all-round development of Bodoland region is a top priority for the govt led by PM Narendra Modi," Pradhan said in a post on X.

"Promoting and popularising the Bodo language as well as making it a medium of instruction and learning for the benefit of Bodo students and indigenous communities of BTR is also a commitment," he added.

Also Read | 'Fake News Undermines Trust in Media': Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls for Accountability in Digital Media To Combat Fake News and Safeguard Democracy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)