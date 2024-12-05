India News | Govt Violated Rahul Gandhi's Rights by Blocking Sambhal Visit: Congress Leader Tanuj Punia

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress MP Tanuj Punia criticized the government for preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting Sambhal, calling it a violation of constitutional rights. He alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the voice of the opposition.

"On one side, the government is saying that everything is normal, and on the other side, they are saying that our arrival will create a mess. If they had a problem with a crowd moving forward, he [Rahul Gandhi] was ready to go alone with the police, but they didn't allow that either," Punia said.

Highlighting the significance of Gandhi's visit to Sambhal, Punia accused the government of stifling the opposition's voice. "The constitutional rights of the Leader of the Opposition have definitely been violated. He is the voice of the people and the voice of the opposition, and if he wanted to listen to the voice of the people, the government should have let him," he concluded.

Adding to the criticism, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala also accused the state government of lacking transparency and that they want to break the secular fabric of the country.

"In a democracy, whenever an incident happens across the country, the Leader of the Opposition should reach there and find out the facts. Between the four walls [of Parliament], we don't know what happened in Sambhal. Our LoP tried to reach there to uncover the truth, but the state government did not allow him, which shows that transparency is missing. They are trying to break the secular fabric of the country," Chamala stated.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders, were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border on Wednesday while attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)