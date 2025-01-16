Mehsana (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed the 18th convocation ceremony of Ganpat University in Mehsana, Gujarat, and said the university as a symbol of modern education and women empowerment is a matter of pride for the entire Gujarat and all Gujaratis.

The University's Patron President Ganpat Patel and Gujarat's Minister for Higher and Technical Education Rushikesh Patel, along with several distinguished individuals, were present on the occasion, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Approved by PM Narendra Modi: Here's Timeline and Key Facts.

He mentioned that today, 4,175 students are graduating from Ganpat University, having been educated and conferred degrees. He advised the students to never let the student within them die because it is the student who constantly progresses. He emphasized that the tendency to learn new things and achieve new heights is the basis of progress in human life, as per the Ministry.

Amit Shah told the students that after completing their studies, as they engage in the work of contributing to the country's development and improving their careers, they should always remember that everything teaches a valuable lesson. He mentioned that those who keep their eyes open and continue to learn are the ones who achieve progress and reach new heights. He urged all students to set a goal of attaining higher achievements in life, the release added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Encounter: 12 Naxals Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in South Bastar.

Amit Shah said that Ganpat University has introduced numerous technical courses along with courses related to agriculture. He mentioned that today, the reputation of Ganpat University has grown across the country.

He highlighted that the university successfully runs 16 diploma programs, 60 undergraduate programs, and 60 PhD programs, it added.

Amit Shah stated that when the country was celebrating 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the youth of the nation about the struggles for independence and the achievements since independence until now. He also called upon them to pledge that by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, India will be first in every field. Modi ji said -that if 140 crore people take even one step forward in the same direction, the country will advance 140 crore steps, and this is the strength of India, the release mentioned.

Amit Shah addressed the students, that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the hub of manufacturing in the world over the past 10 years. Today, every global companies are eager to set up their units in India. When a country becomes a manufacturing hub, the biggest beneficiaries are the youth, it added.

He noted that there was a time when start-ups were scarce, but now, more than 1,000 unicorn start-ups have emerged, along with millions of other start-ups. He emphasized that initiatives like Skill India and Digital India have created numerous opportunities for the youth, the release stated.

Amit Shah highlighted the significant developments in the education sector over the past 10 years. He mentioned that during this period, eight IIMs, seven IITs, two IISERs, one NIT, 16 IIITs, six new central universities, and 54 private universities were established, which created numerous opportunities for higher education for millions of youth. He pointed out that in 2014, there were 387 medical colleges in India, but today it has doubled to 766.

Additionally, the number of MBBS degrees awarded annually has increased from 51,000 to 115,000. Similarly, the number of MD/MS degrees awarded annually has risen from 31,000 to 73,000. Shah emphasized that over the last 10 years, there has been nearly a 40 per cent increase in the number of higher education institutions, including new universities, institutions of national importance, and state public universities, which demonstrates the abundance of opportunities created for the youth of the country.

Shah said that PM Modi, through the MUDRA scheme, Digital India, and numerous PLI schemes, has not only made India a hub of manufacturing but has also prepared millions of youth who, with their skills, will serve the country and the world.

These initiatives, he said, have not only established India as a hub of production but have also created a skilled workforce that will serve both the country and the world.

He encouraged the youth to shift from exchanging notes to exchanging ideas. He stressed the need for a knowledge-oriented mindset rather than a marks-oriented one and called for greater efforts to acquire knowledge rather than simply pursuing degrees. He also highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of cooperation over competition as we move forward, as per the release.

Shah appealed to the students, saying that the vision with which PM Modi has created the roadmap for the year 2047, they should use it to achieve their own goals, and also urged them to adopt a new approach, filled with enthusiasm, as they build their futures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)