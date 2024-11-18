Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved Rs 145 crore on Monday for the construction of a four-lane bridge over the Saraswati River in Sidhpur taluka, Patan district on the Mehsana-Unjha-Sidhhpur-Palanpur State Highway.

CM Patel has prioritised the development of important roads into high-speed corridors to improve Gujarat's road infrastructure, according to an offical statement.

The four lane bridge will be an upgrade from the older two-lane bridge over the Saraswati river, originally constructed in 1959.

"To address the increased traffic, the new four-lane bridge will be built to the right of the old bridge, aligning with the six-lane road plan," the statement read.

The project is aimed at providing the state with a robust infrastructure for future growth.

"This project will provide the North Gujarat region with faster and safer road connectivity, ensuring robust infrastructure for future growth," the statement added.

Earlier, a statement by Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted how under the Smart Cities Mission, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of CM Patel, Dahod district of the state has "achieved remarkable progress."

Launched in June 2015, the mission aims to transform urban areas by improving infrastructure, and quality of life, and promoting sustainable growth.

Under the mission, a state-of-the-art Integrated command and control centre has been developed at Dahod for Rs 121 crore. Morover, the Chhab Lake of Dahod was revitalized for RS 120.87 crore.

Out of 100 selected cities across India, six are from Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Dahod. Notably, Dahod was selected as one of the 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission as the region is predominantly covered by forests and primarily inhabited by scheduled tribes.

Under the umbrella of the Smart Cities Mission, Dahod was selected as a smart city in 3rd round. It was incorporated as Dahod Smart City Development Limited in 2017. Subsequently, Dahod Smart City Development Limited (DSCDL) was established as the nodal agency to oversee and manage Smart City projects. Under this mission, DSCDL renovated Siddhraj Jaisinh Chhab Lake for Rs 120.87 crore and built an Integrated Command and Control Centre at a cost of Rs 121 crore, read the statement from the CMO. (ANI)

