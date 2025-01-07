Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the third convocation ceremony of Silver Oak University on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that education is the foundation of development and youth power is the cornerstone of this development, said a press release from Gujarat CMO

In the graduation ceremony, CM Patel inspired that the demographic dividend of the educated youth should be used in nation-building.

CM Patel further said that when a student leaves the university after getting an education, a new destination of contribution in nation building begins, from today the new destination of the students who got the degree of Silver Oak University has started.

According to the release, CM further added that PM Modi has given great importance to youth power in the four pillars for a developed India. "Not only this, the youth of Gujarat is full of energy and skill, all the students have to use their energy and skill in building a developed India," he added.

Talking about sector-specific universities, CM Patel said that with 103 universities, Gujarat has emerged as the hub of sector-specific universities in the country. National universities imparting modern knowledge in emerging fields like forensic science, information technology, defence, and renewable energy are functioning in Gujarat.

According to the release, he further said that education in the country has been rejuvenated in the last 10 years under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi. "PM Modi has also given a novel idea of One Nation, One Subscription so that students can get world-class knowledge at their doorstep. Not only that" he said.

CM Patel expressed confidence that the One Nation, One Subscription initiative will prove to be a game-changer scheme in the field of research in India.

Notably, 3906 students were awarded degrees by Silver Oak University in the third graduation ceremony. Along with this, 40 students were awarded gold medals and 14 students were awarded merit certificates, according to the release.

Porbandar MLA Arjunbhai Modhwadia, founder of Super 30 program and Padma Shri Anandakumar and scholar Vaishnavacharya Dwarkesh Lalji, President of Silver Oak University, Voice President, Registrar, a large number of students and parents were also present (ANI)

