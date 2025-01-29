Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday hailed the state's tableau bagging the first position in the people's choice category in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Also Read | Palghar Boiler Blast: 5 Critically Injured As Boiler Explosion Triggers Fire at Tyre Plant in Maharashtra.

He said this is the third year in a row when Gujarat's tableau was adjudged the best in the people's choice category.

"It is a matter of great joy for Gujarat that the Gujarat tableau has secured the first position in the 'Popular Choice Category' in the 76th Republic Day Parade organised at Kartavyapath, New Delhi," Patel tweeted on X.

Also Read | January 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 30.

A state government release stated that 31 tableaux of various states and departments were displayed during the Republic Day parade.

The tableau of Gujarat merged the state's rich cultural heritage and development with the nation's growth and progress, it said.

The tableau, themed "From Anartpur to Ektanagar, A Confluence of Heritage and Development" has the 12th-century Solanki-era 'Kirti Toran' of Vadnagar placed alongside the towering 'Statue of Unity'. It displayed the state's historical legacy alongside contemporary achievements, the release stated.

It also showcased Gujarat's advancements in defence, technology, and automobiles and manufacturing sectors, highlighting its role in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The tableau also displayed Gujarat's tribal culture with Pithora paintings and commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the Atal Bridge- a foot-over bridge on the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.

Among other displays are key Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives such as the C-295 aircraft manufacturing unit of Tata Advanced Systems in Vadodara. The tableau showcased the semiconductor manufacturing initiative and Vadodara's emergence as an automobile production hub, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)