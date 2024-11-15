Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Bharat Cool' festival at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Speaking on occasion, CM Patel said that by exposing the art and culture of the country and the state, such programs contribute significantly in bringing out the youth of the country from the mentality of slavery.

In order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for developed India, the Chief Minister called on everyone to commit together to live the 'Amritkal' as a 'duty period' in the true sense.

[{6c4a1481-324d-49d6-9cf6-2d912c00793c:intradmin/ANI-20241115003342.jpg}]

At the start of 'Bharat Cool' program organized by Gujarat Media Club, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke about 'Bhav' and said that 'Bhav' has a special importance in our culture. The person and the personality are changing with 'value'. He added that there will be Triveni Sangam of Bhav-Tal-Raag here.

The Chief Minister added that to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, PM Modi has termed 'Amritkaal' as a 'duty period' in the true sense, then we will also accept the present time as a duty period, only then will the concept of 'Developed India' be realized.

Talking about culture, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that our culture and history should always be kept alive. The Chief Minister expressed the belief that such programs will connect the young generation with our culture, art and history.

The Chief Minister clearly stated that it is very important to introduce the basic values of our eternal civilization to the young generation. Just as a tall tree needs to have deep and strong roots, the Chief Minister gave an expanded role of the connection of youth power to make the preservation of culture and heritage a joint venture.

Appreciating the work of the press media, the Chief Minister said that the 'value' of the media is to do good for society, so we should take into consideration the genuine criticisms of the media in the larger public interest. Because, both the government and the media ultimately aim for public welfare.

The Chief Minister called on everyone to commit to realizing the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by keeping our culture and heritage alive.

On this occasion, Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of Home Affairs, Youth Services and Cultural Activities Department, congratulated the organizers for organizing the 'Bharat Cool' program to give a deep understanding of India, Indian culture and Indian ideas to today's young generation. He added that the state government is keen to expose Indian culture, art and music, and appealed to maximum youth to take advantage of the four days of programs on various topics related to religious, social and nation-building by 'Bharat Cool'.

Sanghvi said that the programs that can inform the people about the culture and heritage of the various states of India along with the culture of Gujarat along with our young generation, so that the creation of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, he expressed the feeling.

On this occasion, President of Gujarat Media Club Nimsir Kapur gave detailed information about the activities of the organization and 'Bharat Cool' programme, terming this organization as a means of exposing Indian culture.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister and the Minister of State for Home also visited the Shiv Katha organized at the venue and the exhibition organized by the photojournalists.

It may be mentioned here that Bharatkool Mohotsav will be held for a total of four days including Bhava, Raga and Taal programs like religious programs, classical music programs, journalism culture, film culture, theatre-related culture, art exhibition, sculpture exhibition, Ranga Yatra, photography exhibition, Gujarati language education, programs on Indian science and culture, health, trade and commerce programs, sports awareness, tourism and nation-building programs have been organised.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, MLA Jitubhai Patel, Ahmedabad Standing Committee Chairman Dewang Dani, Gujarat Sahitya Akademi Chairman Helesh Jha, Gujarat Media Club Vice President Dixit Soni, General Secretary Sanjay Pandey, Founder of 'Bharat Cool' Malhar Dave, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat University Neerja Gupta along with print and electronic media persons as well as literary buffs and students were present in large numbers. (ANI)

