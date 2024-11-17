India News | Gujarat CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for 184 Development Projects Worth Rs 246.31 Crores in Dhandhuka

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 development projects worth Rs 246.31 crore in the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency on Sunday.

He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an inspiring benchmark for transformative development through Gujarat's remarkable growth. The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing progress in the Bhal region, where projects worth Rs 1,000 crore are currently underway.

He described the Rs 246 crore worth of new development initiatives for Dhandhuka as a New Year's gift, turning the day into a true celebration of progress. He further stated that under the pro-people leadership of PM Modi, Gujarat has become a role model for development across the nation.

Highlighting the transformation of Dhandhuka and Bhal Pradesh, the Chief Minister credited PM Modi's visionary leadership for making Gujarat water-rich. He emphasized that the PM tackled the state's fundamental challenges through innovative water and power management strategies and a range of impactful schemes.

The Chief Minister pointed out that initiatives like the Sujlam-Suflam and SAUNI Yojana have ensured the reach of Narmada water to every corner of Gujarat. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, Gujarat has witnessed revolutionary advancements in urban development, public infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He further highlighted the significant improvements in essential services, including healthcare and road infrastructure, compared to the past. He added that modern, high-quality healthcare services and robust digital connectivity are now accessible even at the taluka level, marking a new era in Gujarat's development journey.

CM Patel stated that the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development with Heritage) has been successfully realized in Dhandhuka, with Gujarat setting an example in preserving its cultura