India News | Gujarat CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for 184 Development Projects Worth Rs 246.31 Crores in Dhandhuka

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 development projects worth Rs 246.31 crore in the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Nov 17, 2024 05:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for 184 Development Projects Worth Rs 246.31 Crores in Dhandhuka

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 development projects worth Rs 246.31 crore in the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency on Sunday.

He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an inspiring benchmark for transformative development through Gujarat's remarkable growth. The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing progress in the Bhal region, where projects worth Rs 1,000 crore are currently underway.

Also Read | Truth Coming Out: PM Narendra Modi Praises 'The Sabarmati Report' Film on Godhra Train Burning.

He described the Rs 246 crore worth of new development initiatives for Dhandhuka as a New Year's gift, turning the day into a true celebration of progress. He further stated that under the pro-people leadership of PM Modi, Gujarat has become a role model for development across the nation.

Highlighting the transformation of Dhandhuka and Bhal Pradesh, the Chief Minister credited PM Modi's visionary leadership for making Gujarat water-rich. He emphasized that the PM tackled the state's fundamental challenges through innovative water and power management strategies and a range of impactful schemes.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Mother and Daughter Stripped and Draged by Neighbours Over Alleged ‘Prostitution’ Allegations.

The Chief Minister pointed out that initiatives like the Sujlam-Suflam and SAUNI Yojana have ensured the reach of Narmada water to every corner of Gujarat. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, Gujarat has witnessed revolutionary advancements in urban development, public infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He further highlighted the significant improvements in essential services, including healthcare and road infrastructure, compared to the past. He added that modern, high-quality healthcare services and robust digital connectivity are now accessible even at the taluka level, marking a new era in Gujarat's development journey.

CM Patel stated that the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development with Heritage) has been successfully realized in Dhandhuka, with Gujarat setting an example in preserving its cultura

Agency News ANI| Nov 17, 2024 05:52 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Gujarat CM Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone for 184 Development Projects Worth Rs 246.31 Crores in Dhandhuka

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 development projects worth Rs 246.31 crore in the Dhandhuka Assembly constituency on Sunday.

He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an inspiring benchmark for transformative development through Gujarat's remarkable growth. The Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing progress in the Bhal region, where projects worth Rs 1,000 crore are currently underway.

Also Read | Truth Coming Out: PM Narendra Modi Praises 'The Sabarmati Report' Film on Godhra Train Burning.

He described the Rs 246 crore worth of new development initiatives for Dhandhuka as a New Year's gift, turning the day into a true celebration of progress. He further stated that under the pro-people leadership of PM Modi, Gujarat has become a role model for development across the nation.

Highlighting the transformation of Dhandhuka and Bhal Pradesh, the Chief Minister credited PM Modi's visionary leadership for making Gujarat water-rich. He emphasized that the PM tackled the state's fundamental challenges through innovative water and power management strategies and a range of impactful schemes.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Mother and Daughter Stripped and Draged by Neighbours Over Alleged ‘Prostitution’ Allegations.

The Chief Minister pointed out that initiatives like the Sujlam-Suflam and SAUNI Yojana have ensured the reach of Narmada water to every corner of Gujarat. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, Gujarat has witnessed revolutionary advancements in urban development, public infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He further highlighted the significant improvements in essential services, including healthcare and road infrastructure, compared to the past. He added that modern, high-quality healthcare services and robust digital connectivity are now accessible even at the taluka level, marking a new era in Gujarat's development journey.

CM Patel stated that the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" (Development with Heritage) has been successfully realized in Dhandhuka, with Gujarat setting an example in preserving its cultural legacy. He cited the National Poet Zaverchand Meghani Memorial and the Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav Heritage Museum as prominent symbols of this commitment.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 184 development projects across various sectors, including Roads and Buildings, Education, Health and Family Welfare, Urban Development, Home, Rural Development, Panchayat Rural and Housing, District Panchayat, Taluka Panchayat, and ICDS. Surendranagar MP Chandubhai Shihora and Dhandhuka MLA Kalubhai Dabhi also addressed the gathering.

On this occasion, MLAs Shambhuprasad Tundia and Kiritsinh Dabhi, Former Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Former MLA Bharat Pandya, Collector Praveena DK, District Development Officer Videh Khare, Range IG J.R. Mothliya, along with senior officials, leaders, and a large number of people, were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Italy vs France
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman Khan
Solana(SOL)
₹20,08011.09%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel