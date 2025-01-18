Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) organised a Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on the theme "Coastal Shipping Policy of Gujarat: Paradigm Shift in Supply Chains" at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The event brought together participants, including industry leaders, policymakers, academia and maritime experts, to discuss strategies for boosting coastal shipping in Gujarat and integrating it into the national logistics framework.

The workshop, inaugurated by Rajkumar Beniwal, IAS, Vice Chairman and CEO of GMB, aimed to gather insights and recommendations from a diverse range of stakeholders, including representatives from State Maritime Boards, Major Port Authorities, Government of India agencies and prominent private players.

Prominent organizations such as DG Shipping, Deendayal Port Authority, Shipping Corporation of India, Kerala Maritime Board, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL), DP World, Ultratech Cement Ltd and Segal Group of Companies contributed valuable inputs to address challenges and shape the future of coastal shipping.

The workshop highlighted Gujarat's significant role in India's coastal shipping sector. With 49 ports along its 1,600 km coastline, Gujarat accounts for 19% of India's coastal cargo, handling 47.67 MMT of coastal cargo in FY 2023-24 and is targeting 140 MMT by 2047.

Speakers emphasised the cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits of coastal shipping compared to road and rail transportation. Drawing parallels with China and the EU, they showcased how coastal shipping can lower logistics costs and carbon emissions.

The challenges discussed included high last-mile logistics costs, infrastructural gaps, and regulatory hurdles.

Proposed solutions included the development of dedicated coastal berths, enhanced port and hinterland connectivity, integration of inland waterways, implementation of a carbon credit system and collaboration with other coastal states for sustainable growth.

The Coastal Shipping Bill 2024, introduced by the Government of India, was recognised as a critical step toward addressing industry issues and fostering growth.

The workshop reaffirmed Gujarat's commitment to becoming a regional maritime hub by enhancing infrastructure, reducing logistics costs and promoting eco-friendly cargo movement. This initiative aligns with the state's long-term vision for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. (ANI)

