Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Gujarat Information and Broadcasting Department on Monday organised health check-up camps for journalists in the district offices of the Information Department across the state, an official release said.

The event was organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Department Avantika Singh, and Director of Information KL Bachani.

As per the release, the department conducted health check-ups for a total of 1,532 journalists,

To ensure the health and well-being of journalists in Gujarat, the Information and Broadcasting Department, in collaboration with the Gujarat Red Cross Society, launched the "Fit Media, Fit India" campaign, an official release said

This initiative, which was inaugurated by CM Patel on October 15 in Ahmedabad, spanned from October 15 to December 19, covering all district headquarters across the state.

In India, the press and media are regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy. Journalists, regardless of season or circumstance, work tirelessly to deliver accurate and unbiased information to the public, playing a pivotal role in preserving democratic values. Recognizing their critical contribution, the State Government's Information and Broadcasting Department has consistently prioritized the welfare of journalists, providing various facilities, including insurance coverage, the release said.

A total of 1,532 journalists and media personnel benefitted from these camps, which offered, blood tests, X-rays, and ECGs, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, cholesterol, thyroid, and diabetes screening, Health guidance and lifestyle tips to promote well-being.

Chairman of the Gujarat Red Cross Society, Ajay Patel, remarked that these health camps were meticulously planned to address the health needs of journalists who work relentlessly for the welfare of society.

He stated that a previous health camp in Ahmedabad benefitted 518 journalists, safeguarding many from potentially severe illnesses. He mentioned that such initiatives reflect the State Government's commitment to good governance and public welfare.

Journalists across Gujarat have conveyed their gratitude for this initiative, praising the Information and Broadcasting Department's dedication to their health and well-being. The department, in turn, extended its thanks to the Red Cross Society team for their invaluable support in executing this campaign, as per the release. (ANI)

