Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the eve of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented development initiatives worth Rs 240 crore to Tapi district, host for this year's state-level Republic Day celebrations, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 20 projects and laid the foundation for 41 projects in Vyara. The Governor and Chief Minister also felicitated 13 distinguished individuals who have brought pride to the Tapi district through their exceptional contributions in various fields.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025: India To Showcase Cultural Diversity, Military Prowess at 76th R-Day Today; President Droupadi Murmu To Lead Celebrations.

To further empower Tapi's growth, the Governor and Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore to the District Collector and another Rs 2.5 crore cheque to the District Development Officer.

In his speech, Governor Acharya Devvrat emphasized the role of national festivals and cultural programs as powerful platforms to reinforce the nation's unity. Reflecting on the adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950, the world's largest written constitution, he observed how every citizen now enjoys the freedoms and rights guaranteed by democracy.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: 70 Paramilitary Companies, 70,000 Cops Deployed on R-Day in Delhi, High Alert Sounded (Watch Videos).

The Governor also paid tribute to the collective efforts of the nation's citizens, acknowledging the contributions of public representatives, women, children, youth, farmers, and the brave forces working tirelessly to protect and uplift the country.

He said that thousands of heroes sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, paving the way for the freedom we cherish today. He also noted that the Tapi district, which was carved out of Surat 17 years ago, has since developed a unique identity through the collective efforts of its people. Acknowledging the tribal communities involved in agriculture and animal husbandry in the forests, he urged the farmers of the district to adopt natural farming practices.

On this occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Bhagvan Birsa Munda, the revered leader of the tribal communities, for igniting the spirit of consciousness, courage, and bravery among the tribals. He led them in their heroic struggle for freedom, breaking free from the shackles of British colonial rule through a tribal army.

The CM also recognized the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who initiated the celebration of Bhagvan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Tribal Pride Day. This year, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the CM paid a heartfelt homage to the great leader.

The CM further emphasized that the Prime Minister's vision to integrate tribal regions into the nation's development mainstream has been effectively advanced by the state government through a comprehensive and planned approach.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's commitment to accelerating the pace of development, CM Patel noted that public participation in national celebrations at the district level has been a key driver in this progress. He also spoke about the transformative impact of these initiatives, bringing forth new opportunities for prosperity, employment, and the overall well-being of the tribal communities from Umargam to Ambaji.

The Chief Minister remembered and honoured the immense contributions of the tribal communities from Umargam to Ambaji in the country's freedom struggle, and he paid tribute to the brave freedom fighters of the Tapi district.

CM Patel conveyed faith that the development projects launched in the Tapi district would lead to progress in health, education, water supply, sports, and fisheries development. He called upon the citizens to unite with the spirit of 'Rashtrahit Pratham' (National Interest Above All) and stay committed to building a Viksit Gujarat as part of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also released an introductory booklet on the Tapi district titled "Taapi: Prakruti, Sanskruti Ane Shaktino Sangam".

The booklet highlights the Tapi district's natural beauty, tribal cultural heritage, rich history, and the seven talukas, regarded as the district's jewels, along with an overview of its geographical significance.

The event was attended by MP Prabhubhai Vasava, District Panchayat President Jalamsinh Vasava, MLAs Mohanbhai Konkani, Mohanbhai Dhodiya, Dr Jayarambhai Gamit, Municipality President Ritesh Upadhyay, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, State Police Chief Vikas Sahay, Tapi District In-charge Secretary Milind Torwane, Principal Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) Kamal Dayani, Secretary of Roads and Building Department AK Sharma, Principal Secretary of Raj Bhavan Ashok Sharma, District Collector Dr Vipin Garg, District Development Officer Shri V. N. Shah, Range IG Premveer Singh, District Police Chief Rahul Patel, along with senior officials, social leaders, citizens, and district administration employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)