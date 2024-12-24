Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Gujarat into a model of transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance.

The Chief Minister Dashboard has been a crucial tool in this transformation, enabling real-time monitoring and management of development projects and public services throughout the state.

According to Gujarat CMO, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 'Project Setu' module under the Pragati-G Portal (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation in Gujarat) on Good Governance Day in 2023. As the module marks its one-year milestone, it is a testament to Gujarat's commitment to digital governance and effective project execution.

The 'Project Setu' module was introduced as a high-level monitoring system under the CM Dashboard's Pragati-G Portal to ensure the timely execution of various government projects and address challenges hindering implementation.

Senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, conduct micro-level monitoring of projects across multiple sectors. The issues identified in these projects are categorized into over 10 categories, forming the basis for detailed reviews and resolution strategies.

Within just one year of its inception, 'Project Setu' has meticulously reviewed 380 key projects worth Rs 78,001 crore. During this review process, 327 issues were identified, of which 193 have been successfully resolved, achieving an impressive 60 per cent success rate. This rapid problem-solving approach has significantly enhanced the chances of completing these projects within the stipulated timelines.

Furthermore, the paperless review mechanism introduced under the 'Project Setu' module has revolutionised the state's project monitoring system, enhancing transparency and expediting decision-making processes.

The key departments reviewed include Urban Development (Rs 22,653 crore, 76 projects), Roads and Buildings (Rs 6,755 crore, 73 projects), Water Supply (Rs17,756 crore, 78 projects), Energy and Petrochemicals (Rs 2,777 crore, 21 projects), Industries and Minerals (Rs 6,579 crore, 11 projects), and Tribal Development (Rs 318 crore, 12 projects).

Through the effective utilization of the Pragati-G Portal and the Project Setu module, the Gujarat government is presenting an exemplary digital governance model for timely implementation, transparency, and monitoring, serving as a robust example at both national and international levels.

The Pragati-G Portal (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation in Gujarat) monitors projects with a budget exceeding Rs 5 crore. To date, over 7,812 projects have been registered on the portal, of which 3,753 projects (48 per cent) have been successfully completed, while others are at various stages of execution.

The Pragati-G Portal and Project Setu initiative not only ensure effective monitoring and timely implementation of government projects but also serve as exemplary models of transparent and accountable governance. Through Project Setu, the Gujarat government has achieved faster resolution of issues, enhanced inter-departmental coordination, and expedited development initiatives.

This success story is not only propelling Gujarat's projects forward but also reinforcing the state's reputation as a leader in good governance and sustainable development. (ANI)

